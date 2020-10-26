Monday, October 26th | 8 Heshvan 5781

October 26, 2020 10:08 am
0

Brawl Erupts at ‘Jews for Trump’ Event in New York City

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani drives by a demonstration organized by supporters of US President Donald Trump, in front of Trump Tower, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Oct. 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Yuki Iwamura.

JNS.org – Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was confronted by a group of anti-Trump activists on Sunday during a pro-Trump rally in Manhattan.

According to reports, far-left demonstrators gathered at the corner of 5th Avenue and 59th Street to protest the “Jews for Trump” caravan passing through the city.

Videos posted on social media show protesters hurling epithets at the caravan, with some directing their vitriol at the ex-mayor. “F*** you, Rudy,” one man screamed.

Other protesters were seen throwing eggs at the caravan, including Giuliani’s vehicle, while one person was filmed ripping a pro-police “Back the Blue” flag from one of the vehicles in the caravan.

Far-left demonstrators were also filmed accosting Trump supporters in Times Square, where they splashed paint on vehicles from the caravan, while fistfights broke out between the two sides.

Some 1,000 vehicles organized by the “Jews for Trump” movement set out from Monsey, Flatbush, Borough Park and Manhattan on Sunday, driving through the city for a rally in Marine Park.

Assaults on the convoy were reported in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

In one incident, a woman pepper-sprayed a Jewish family driving with the convoy.

New York Police officers arrested seven suspects.

