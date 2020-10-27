Tuesday, October 27th | 9 Heshvan 5781

October 27, 2020 9:12 am
Jewish Candidate in Arizona Discovers Campaign Sign Marred With Swastika

A campaign sign for Seth Blattman, a Jewish Democratic candidate running for Arizona Senate, was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti, October 2020. Photo: Seth Blattman/Twitter.

JNS.org – Antisemitic graffiti was found on a campaign sign for a Jewish candidate in Arizona.

Seth Blattman, a Democrat running for the Arizona State Senate, told a group of local TV stations that “it was extremely sad” to see a swastika drawn on his forehead and the word “killer” written in all capitalized letters across his neck on the sign.

“Someone that I’ve never met, never seen, hates me for a reason I can’t control, because of who I was born to be,” he said.

Blattman mentioned that he lost family members in the Holocaust.

“I had a great aunt that I remember as a kid asking what the number on her arm meant,” he said.

As of Saturday, Blattman had said he’s considering filing a police report. In Arizona, vandalizing a political sign is a crime.

