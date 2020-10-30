Democratic Socialists of America Declare ‘Solidarity’ With Disgraced Former UK Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn

A far-left organization that counts three members of the US Congress among its supporters has issued a statement of solidarity with Jeremy Corbyn — the former British Labour leader who was dramatically suspended from the party on Thursday, following the publication of an official report into antisemitism within its ranks.

“Solidarity with Jeremy Corbyn,” the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) tweeted. “Thank you for always being a champion of the international working class.”

Solidarity with @JeremyCorbyn. Thank you for always being a champion for the international working class. — DSA 🌹 (@DemSocialists) October 29, 2020

DSA’s high-profile supporters include Reps. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). The organization’s platform is bitterly hostile toward Israel and Zionism, promoting the BDS campaign against the Jewish state.

In August, DSA activists provoked fury among members of the New York State Assembly for issuing what was denounced as a “blatantly antisemitic litmus test” to prospective New York City Council candidates.

The DSA’s questionnaire to candidates included the line, “Do you pledge not to travel to Israel if elected to City Council in solidarity with Palestinians living under occupation?”

Ocasio-Cortez — a leading figure in the Democratic Party’s progressive wing — has expressed deep admiration for Corbyn in the past.

After the two spoke by phone in February 2019, Ocasio-Cortez described their exchange in glowing terms.

Corbyn was resoundingly defeated in the British general election last December, after which he resigned as Labour leader.