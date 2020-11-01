Sunday, November 1st | 14 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran’s Daily COVID Death Toll Hits Record High as Cases Surge

Israel Starts Human Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine as Schools Slowly Reopen

Islamists Rage at Macron’s Integration Strategy

Wanted: Decisive Female Leadership to Defeat COVID-19

Trump Is the Candidate for the Middle East

Joe Biden, FDR, and the Nazis

As Campaign Draws to Close, Trump Criticizes Those Fighting Coronavirus

Israel Hails News Dominican Republic May Move Embassy to Jerusalem

Long in Trump’s Shadow, Vice President Mike Pence Set to Emerge

Armenia, Azerbaijan Trade Fresh Accusations of Karabakh Attacks

November 1, 2020 9:17 am
0

Iran’s Daily COVID Death Toll Hits Record High as Cases Surge

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A student wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), has his temperature taken by a school staff member at Al-Mahdi school in Tehran, Iran September 5, 2020. Picture taken September 5, 2020. Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS.

Iran’s daily tally of coronavirus deaths hit a record high of 434 on Sunday, authorities said, a day after announcing stringent new restrictions including the closure of schools, universities and mosques in most of the country.

The deaths, announced by Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari on state TV, take the national toll to 35,298. She said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 7,719 to 620,491.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that new restrictions will take effect on Wednesday in 25 of Iran’s 31 provinces for 10 days.

To stem a third wave of the virus in Iran, the government has banned weddings, wakes and conferences in the Iranian capital until further notice.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.