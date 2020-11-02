Monday, November 2nd | 15 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Dutch Jewish Family Experience Setback in Attempt to Recover Masterpiece Stolen by Nazis

Alaska GOP Senator Condemned for ‘Antisemitic’ Attack Ad on Jewish Challenger

Clinical Trials of Israeli Coronavirus Vaccine Underway

38th World Zionist Congress Bridges Partisan Divide, Despite Initial Divisions

Rise in New Israeli COVID-19 Cases Sparks Concern

Clashes Erupt as IDF Razes Home of Terrorist Who Killed Rabbi Shai Ohayon

Netanyahu: ‘I Can Only Hope Current US Policy Will Continue in Coming Years’

Congressional Republicans Pen Letter About Possible Iranian Missiles in Venezuela

Israelis Light 25,000 Candles to Commemorate 25th Year Since Rabin Assassination

Israeli Settlers Pray for Trump Victory at Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron

November 2, 2020 10:03 am
0

Congressional Republicans Pen Letter About Possible Iranian Missiles in Venezuela

avatar by JNS.org

The US Capitol Building. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Congressional Republicans sent a letter on Friday to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding Iran possibly stationing long-range missiles in Venezuela.

Signed by Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Scott Perry (R-Penn.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Ted Yoho (R-Fla.), Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) and Rick Crawford (R-Ark.), the letter warns that considering there’s been oil trade between Iran and Venezuela in defiance of US sanctions, even though the Maduro regime “may not have the financial capital to purchase ballistic missiles from Iran, it is possible that Iranian leadership decides simply to give them these weapon systems for the strategic advantage alone.”

They warn that Iran’s short, medium and long-range ballistic missiles, if stationed in Caracas, could reach Puerto Rico, the entire Caribbean Sea, the “entirety of Florida and southern parts of Georgia, Alabama and US oil rigs” in the Gulf of Mexico.

The letter claims that “with growing relations between Tehran and Caracas, it would not take much for Iran to smuggle any of their ballistic missile systems into Venezuela by way of Iranian oil tanker,” adding that the “presence of Iranian ballistic missiles in America’s backyard would be detrimental to US national security and would limit our ability to check Iranian aggression.”

The Republican congressmen went on to note that America “has found success working with its European allies such as the United Kingdom and Germany in countering Hezbollah’s influence, as these countries have now designated all of Hezbollah, not just its military arm, as a terrorist organization. Since then, a broader coalition within the European Union calls for the same action.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.