Congressional Republicans Pen Letter About Possible Iranian Missiles in Venezuela

JNS.org – Congressional Republicans sent a letter on Friday to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding Iran possibly stationing long-range missiles in Venezuela.

Signed by Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Scott Perry (R-Penn.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Ted Yoho (R-Fla.), Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) and Rick Crawford (R-Ark.), the letter warns that considering there’s been oil trade between Iran and Venezuela in defiance of US sanctions, even though the Maduro regime “may not have the financial capital to purchase ballistic missiles from Iran, it is possible that Iranian leadership decides simply to give them these weapon systems for the strategic advantage alone.”

They warn that Iran’s short, medium and long-range ballistic missiles, if stationed in Caracas, could reach Puerto Rico, the entire Caribbean Sea, the “entirety of Florida and southern parts of Georgia, Alabama and US oil rigs” in the Gulf of Mexico.

The letter claims that “with growing relations between Tehran and Caracas, it would not take much for Iran to smuggle any of their ballistic missile systems into Venezuela by way of Iranian oil tanker,” adding that the “presence of Iranian ballistic missiles in America’s backyard would be detrimental to US national security and would limit our ability to check Iranian aggression.”