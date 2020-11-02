Monday, November 2nd | 15 Heshvan 5781

November 2, 2020 3:14 pm
0

French Jews Praise Interior Minister’s Ban on Violent Turkish Neo-Fascist Group

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. Photo: Abacus Press / Reuters.

France’s Jewish community on Monday welcomed the decision of the country’s interior minister to ban a violent Turkish fascist group that adheres to antisemitic ideology.

In a post on Twitter, CRIF — the representative organization of French Jews — praised Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin’s move to ban the “Grey Wolves,” an ultranationalist organization with a record of assassinations and bombings that stretches back to the 1960s.

“Their violence, expressed again this weekend against the Armenian community in France, has no place in the territory of the Republic,” CRIF said — referring to attacks this week by Grey Wolves supporters on an Armenian demonstration against renewed fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, as well as the vandalizing of a monument to the Armenian genocide in the city of Lyon.

The ban on the Grey Wolves comes amid rising tension between France and Turkey following the beheading last month of a Paris school teacher by an Islamist assailant.

Darmanin described the Grey Wolves as “particularly aggressive” in comments to French legislators.

A Grey Wolves terrorist — Mehmet Ali Agca – was famously responsible for the attempted assassination of Pope John Paul II in Rome in 1981.

