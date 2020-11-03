Tuesday, November 3rd | 16 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Vienna Synagogue Caught in Shooting Spree No Stranger To Terrorist Attacks

Toronto Officials Pursuing Charges Against Local Business Accused of Antisemitism

Auschwitz Survivor Who Helped Convict SS War Criminal in German Court Dies at Age 95

With Short Lines and Face Masks, US Election Day Gets Off to an Orderly Start

Jewish Organizations Demand Resignation of Long Island Sanitation Commissioner Over Antisemitic Facebook Posts

Jewish Groups Offer Condolences, Condemnations in Wake of Vienna Terror Attack

Malawi Says It Will Be First African Nation to Open Embassy in Jerusalem

European Police in Coordinated Raids Against Online Hate Speech

Khamenei Says Iran’s US Policy Not Affected by Who Wins Election

Political Graffiti Turns Up on Headstones in Michigan Jewish Cemetery

November 3, 2020 4:24 pm
0

Vienna Synagogue Caught in Shooting Spree No Stranger To Terrorist Attacks

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A forensic investigator gathering evidence by the synagogue on Vienna’s Seitenstettengasse, following Monday’s terrorist attack in the city. Photo: Reuters / Lisi Niesner.

The synagogue in the heart of Vienna that was initially feared as the target of Monday night’s terrorist attack in the Austrian capital is no stranger to such outrages.

Originally built in the 19th century, the Stadttempel (City Temple) on Seitenstettengasse has been the target of two terrorist attacks since the late 1970s.

On April 22, 1979, a one-pound bomb made of plastic explosives exploded in the synagogue’s courtyard, causing damage to the building but killing no one.

The synagogue was attacked by terrorists again just over two years later with deadlier consequences.

Related coverage

November 3, 2020 4:08 pm
0

Toronto Officials Pursuing Charges Against Local Business Accused of Antisemitism

The city of Toronto has filed charges against a local food store and catering company for discriminating against the city’s...

On Aug. 29, 1981, a machine gun and grenade attack carried out by two Palestinian terrorists from the Abu Nidal Organization on the synagogue resulted in two deaths and more than 30 wounded. The attack took place as worshipers celebrated a bar mitzvah in the synagogue’s main sanctuary.

The synagogue was famous for having survived the brutal Nazi pogrom of Nov. 9-10 1938, when hundreds of Jewish institutions and businesses were ransacked and burned alongside the arrest of thousands of German and Austrian Jews. The synagogue was spared only because setting it on fire was deemed too risky for the neighboring buildings.

In 2002, a monument was constructed at the synagogue that bears the names of 65,000 Austrian Jews murdered during the Holocaust.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.