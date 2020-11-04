Wednesday, November 4th | 17 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu, Romanian PM Sign New Trade Treaty in Jerusalem

Austrian Leader: ‘We Must Fight Not Only Terrorism But the Ideology Behind It’

Tel Aviv University Students to Send Nanosatellite Into Space

How Normalization With Israel Represents a Welcome Boost for Sudan (and Vice Versa)

UAE Official Says Hamas, PA are ‘Corrupt’ and ‘Murderers’

UConn Investigates String of Antisemitic Incidents on Main Campus

Netanyahu Thanks Romanian Counterpart for Presenting ‘Sensible Case’ to EU on Israel’s Behalf

Israeli Court Rules Palestinians Must Compensate Terror Victim’s Family

With Votes Still to Be Counted, White House Race Remains Undecided

The ‘Inside’ Palestinians vs. the Outsiders From Tunis

November 4, 2020 10:35 am
0

Netanyahu, Romanian PM Sign New Trade Treaty in Jerusalem

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement as Israel imposes nightly curfews in dozens of towns and neighborhoods to stem the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beit Shemesh, Israel, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo: Alex Kolomoisky / Pool via Reuters.

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Romanian counterpart Ludovic Orban held a joint press conference in Jerusalem on Tuesday, announcing a new treaty that expands trade between the two countries.

Netanyahu hailed the strong “human” and historic relations that unite Romania and Israel in his opening remarks, calling them “ties of friendship” that have lasted for years.

“Israel and Romania cooperate in many areas: cybersecurity, water management, health and agriculture,” the premier said.

“The most important thing today is that our companies are working on innovation. … This is why we signed a treaty to prevent double taxation and prevent tax evasion,” Netanyahu added.

He then thanked his counterpart for his support and assistance to Israel, particularly to the European Union, in the process of peace and normalization with the Arab world.

“We need to explain to the EU how we promote peace and security for all,” he said.

“Our mutual interest is to extend and deepen our dialogue in various fields. I would like to express my gratitude to Israel for the cooperation with the authorities during the coronavirus crisis,” said Orban.

He also specified that Romania’s objective was to strengthen economic and political relations with Israel, specifically in the fields of defense and security. Finally, he announced the creation of partnerships in new technologies.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Joe Biden, FDR, and the Nazis
November 1, 2020
14

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.