Netanyahu, Romanian PM Sign New Trade Treaty in Jerusalem

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Romanian counterpart Ludovic Orban held a joint press conference in Jerusalem on Tuesday, announcing a new treaty that expands trade between the two countries.

Netanyahu hailed the strong “human” and historic relations that unite Romania and Israel in his opening remarks, calling them “ties of friendship” that have lasted for years.

“Israel and Romania cooperate in many areas: cybersecurity, water management, health and agriculture,” the premier said.

“The most important thing today is that our companies are working on innovation. … This is why we signed a treaty to prevent double taxation and prevent tax evasion,” Netanyahu added.

He then thanked his counterpart for his support and assistance to Israel, particularly to the European Union, in the process of peace and normalization with the Arab world.

“We need to explain to the EU how we promote peace and security for all,” he said.

“Our mutual interest is to extend and deepen our dialogue in various fields. I would like to express my gratitude to Israel for the cooperation with the authorities during the coronavirus crisis,” said Orban.

He also specified that Romania’s objective was to strengthen economic and political relations with Israel, specifically in the fields of defense and security. Finally, he announced the creation of partnerships in new technologies.