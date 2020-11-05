Thursday, November 5th | 18 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Seizes 27 Domain Names Allegedly Used By IRGC

Pro-BDS Candidates, Far-Right Greene Win Congressional Races

Federation Head: No Known Issues With Jewish Voters, Polling Places in US

Biden Gains Ground in White House Vote Count as Trump Mounts Legal Challenges

Will Russia Become Involved in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict?

The Only Language Iran Understands Is Sanctions

‘Flowers for Shabbat’: Healing Our Divisions

The Real Palestinian Pandemic: Political Sclerosis

Blaming the Victim: Theo van Gogh, Charlie Hebdo, the Media, and End of Free Speech

UK Paper Publishes Letter on Labour Scandal Containing Antisemitic Smears

November 5, 2020 10:08 am
0

Federation Head: No Known Issues With Jewish Voters, Polling Places in US

avatar by JNS.org

A man wearing a protective mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic holds a sign outside Madison Square Garden, on the first day of early voting in Manhattan, New York, Oct. 24, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Jeenah Moon / File.

JNS.org – Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), reported that there there were no known issues for Jewish voters across the United States, despite growing concerns over antisemitism and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are always concerned about extremists who would take advantage of these kinds of transition and thanks to the Secure Community Network (SCN), and our own crisis expertise, we have helped our communities across the country remain prepared, but we have not heard of any specific threats,” he told JNS.

Ahead of the election, the SCN sent out a bulletin to Jewish organizations and communities to make preparations for any possible issues, though did not cite any specific threats to the Jewish community.

“It remains likely that violent extremists will target individuals or institutions that represent symbols of their grievances, as well as grievances based on political affiliation or perceived policy position, which increases the potential of politically or ideologically motivated threats against the Jewish community,” said the SCN.

Related coverage

November 5, 2020 10:18 am
0

US Seizes 27 Domain Names Allegedly Used By IRGC

JNS.org - The US Department of Justice announced on Wednesday it has seized 27 website domain names that allegedly were...

Fingerhut said he is “enormously proud of all the members of the Jewish community who participated in the 2020 elections as volunteers, as campaign workers and as candidates. As has always been the case, Jews in the United States committed themselves to our civic process, voting and working for candidates of both major parties.”

Nevertheless, Fingerhut added that he hopes the next administration and Congress will focus on a number of issues important to the Jewish community, including aide for nonprofits affected by COVID-19, increased support for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and passing into law the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.