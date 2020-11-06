Friday, November 6th | 19 Heshvan 5781

November 6, 2020 10:54 am
Iran Foreign Minister, in Ally Venezuela, Says US No Longer ‘Controls World’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif talks next to Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, after a meeting at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Nov. 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Fausto Torrealba.

Iran believes the US government no longer can “control what’s happening in the world” or show other countries how to protect citizens’ rights, the Iranian foreign minister said on Thursday during a visit to ally Venezuela.

Speaking two days after the US presidential election, Mohammad Javad Zarif said the era of “Western hegemony had ended” as he praised Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for resisting a US-coordinated campaign to oust him.

Iran has become a key ally for Maduro as his authoritarian government has weathered crippling financial sanctions and international isolation. Faced with the collapse of a once-potent oil industry, Maduro has turned to Iran to buy gasoline to keep supplying Venezuelan consumers.

“Today, the United States and its allies can’t control what’s happening in the world. They’ve lost control,” Zarif told a forum in Caracas, alongside his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza.

Arreaza described Venezuela’s relationship with Iran as at a “climax” and said the Maduro administration could in future acquire Iranian weapons if it was considered necessary.

