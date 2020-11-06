Friday, November 6th | 19 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Greek Court Convicts Newspaper Publisher for Defaming Jewish Leader

MK Urges Netanyahu to Apply Sovereignty Before New US President Sworn In

At Last — Hope in the Middle East

Staying True to Our Highest Ideals

The Life and Legacy of Natan Sharansky

Biden Moves Into Lead in Georgia, Inches Closer to White House

With Presidential Election Undecided and Political Tensions Surging, US Jewish Umbrella Group Urges Unity

Biden Edges Closer to Win as Trump Launches Lawsuits and Rages About ‘Fraud’

Officials Urge Pro Soccer Teams to Give Red Card to Jew-Hatred by Adopting International Antisemitism Definition

Campus Cops Identify Offender Who Posted ‘Hitler Is Right’ Signs at Florida University

November 6, 2020 9:56 am
0

MK Urges Netanyahu to Apply Sovereignty Before New US President Sworn In

avatar by JNS.org

MK Bezalel Smotrich. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Yamina Party Knesset member Bezalel Smotrich called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria before the next US president is sworn in, in case former US Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins.

“If [US President Donald] Trump indeed loses, we will have to take this measure and apply sovereignty” while he remains in office and before Biden takes over, Smotrich said in an interview with Army Radio on Thursday.

“I have no doubt,” he added, “that Biden will also continue the American administration’s long-standing policy of friendliness towards Israel.”

Smotrich said there could be disagreements with a Biden administration, but that “it can be managed.”

Related coverage

November 5, 2020 1:36 pm
0

Intellectual Property Left in a Vulnerable Position in Israel-UAE Peace Accords

CTech - The peace accords signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates raised hopes in Israel's business sector, with...

Biden’s vice presidential running mate Kamala Harris said in an interview last week with The Arab American that they would “oppose annexation or settlement expansion.”

“And we will take immediate steps to restore economic and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, reopen the US consulate in East Jerusalem and work to reopen the PLO mission in Washington,” she said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.