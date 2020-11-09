Monday, November 9th | 22 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Biggest IPO in Israeli History? Israeli Tech Giant Sets Sights on $8 Billion Offering

Israel: Shin Bet Reveals Hamas Efforts to Recruit Minors for West Bank Attacks

Iranian Regime Gives Tepid Response to Suggestion of Revived Nuclear Deal With Incoming Biden Administration in US

Iran Reports Record Daily Coronavirus Cases of 10,463

In Surprise Move, Third Top Israeli Health Official Resigns

Pottery Juglet Containing 1,000-Year-Old Gold Coins Unearthed in Jerusalem

On Kristallnacht Anniversary, Presidents of Israel, Austria, Germany Call for Stand Against Hatred

Saudi Arabia Congratulates Biden on His Win

Israel Approves Establishment of New Western Negev Town

‘Great Day for Humanity’: Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Over 90 Percent Effective

November 9, 2020 10:38 am
0

Iranian Regime Gives Tepid Response to Suggestion of Revived Nuclear Deal With Incoming Biden Administration in US

avatar by Ben Cohen

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, Feb. 15, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Danish Siddiqui.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday reacted coolly to suggestions that US President-elect Joe Biden would revive the 2015 nuclear deal between the Tehran regime and six world powers including America.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference in Tehran that the Islamist regime was “not aware” of comments made by an aide to Biden suggesting that a modified version of the original deal was on the table.

Khatibzadeh said that he did not know “who has made such remarks and that is not a criterion for us.”

“Election campaign promises cannot be the basis for judgment,” he added.

Related coverage

November 9, 2020 10:08 am
0

‘Great Day for Humanity’: Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Over 90 Percent Effective

Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90 percent effective, a major victory in the...

Khatibzadeh described the JCPOA — the technical term for the Iran deal — as the fruit of ten years of negotiation that was legally binding on all parties.

US President Donald Trump exited the deal in May 2018, denouncing it as one of “the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into.”

“Iran has always stated that JCPOA is related to the past and it is not possible to re-open it,” Khatibzadeh said. He continued that Iran would expect the US to pay compensation for revenues lost as a result of the heavy sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

Khatibzadeh also responded to the comments made by Israeli cabinet minister Tzachi Hanegbi last week that a reinstated JCPOA would lead to a war between Israel and Iran.

“Israeli officials are very warlike, but they want to wage war at the expense of the blood of American troops,” the Iranian spokesman charged.

On Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the new US administration “should use the opportunity to make up for past mistakes.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.