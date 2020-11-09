On Kristallnacht Anniversary, Presidents of Israel, Austria, Germany Call for Stand Against Hatred

JNS.org – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday issued a joint call to fight all forms of hatred.

“Eighty-two years since Kristallnacht, and the dark shadows of the past have not disappeared from our streets,” the three presidents state in a video clip posted Sunday evening on social media.

“We will stand against hatred. We will stand against racism, against antisemitism. We will stand together in Vienna, in Jerusalem, in Berlin. Never again means never again. Let there be light,” they say, each in turn.

The joint message comes ahead of a global event to mark the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht which will be live streamed on Tuesday from the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.