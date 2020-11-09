Monday, November 9th | 22 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ontario Education Minister Calls for Answers on Anti-Israel Video Shown to High School Students

Finnish Jews Relieved After Legislation Targeting Female Mutilation Exempts Circumcision of Males

Modest Funeral Under Covid Regulations Pays Tribute to Influence of Late UK Chief Rabbi Lord Sacks

Israel in Advanced Talks to Purchase Millions of Doses of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine; ‘I See Light at End of Tunnel,’ Netanyahu Says

Israel’s Ben-Gurion University Setting Up Agricultural Research Institute in India

The Biggest IPO in Israeli History? Israeli Tech Giant Sets Sights on $8 Billion Offering

Israel: Shin Bet Reveals Hamas Efforts to Recruit Minors for West Bank Attacks

Biden Focuses on US Coronavirus Pandemic as Trump Challenges Election Results

Iranian Regime Gives Tepid Response to Suggestion of Revived Nuclear Deal With Incoming Biden Administration in US

Iran Reports Record Daily Coronavirus Cases of 10,463

November 9, 2020 10:16 am
0

On Kristallnacht Anniversary, Presidents of Israel, Austria, Germany Call for Stand Against Hatred

avatar by JNS.org

A shop damage in Magdeburg, Germany, during Kristallnacht. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday issued a joint call to fight all forms of hatred.

“Eighty-two years since Kristallnacht, and the dark shadows of the past have not disappeared from our streets,” the three presidents state in a video clip posted Sunday evening on social media.

“We will stand against hatred. We will stand against racism, against antisemitism. We will stand together in Vienna, in Jerusalem, in Berlin. Never again means never again. Let there be light,” they say, each in turn.

The joint message comes ahead of a global event to mark the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht which will be live streamed on Tuesday from the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Kristallnacht—“The Night of Broken Glass”—was the Nazi pogrom against Germany’s Jews that took place on Nov. 9-10, 1938, which involved the smashing of storefronts and synagogues.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.