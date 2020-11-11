Wednesday, November 11th | 24 Heshvan 5781

November 11, 2020 11:38 am
UK PM Johnson Pays Tribute to Late Rabbi Lord Sacks in Remarks to British Parliament

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The late former UK Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks speaking in the House of Lords. Photo: Screenshot.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday paid a warm tribute to Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks — the former British chief rabbi who passed away last Saturday — in his weekly parliamentary question-and-answer session.

Johnson began his remarks on Wednesday by saying, “I know the House will want to join me in sending deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lord Sacks.”

As other lawmakers in the chamber chimed in with the traditional response of “hear, hear,” Johnson added that Sacks’s “leadership had a profound  impact on our country and across the world.”

Said Johnson: “May his memory be a blessing.”

Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer responded with an endorsement of Johnson’s tribute.

Lord Sacks, who was 72,  had been diagnosed with cancer last month. Sacks had been treated for the disease on two previous occasions.

Sacks was chief rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the British Commonwealth between 1991 and 2013.

He was the author of over 30 books. His most recent title, “Morality: Restoring the Common Good in Divided Times,” was published this year.

Rabbi Sacks was knighted in 2005 and made a Life Peer in 2009.

