November 12, 2020 8:38 am
0

Missing Israeli Soldier Found Dead Near Jerusalem, Military Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view shows the Hizma checkpoint, in the West Bank, Nov. 12, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

An Israeli soldier reported missing this week was found dead near Jerusalem on Thursday, the Israeli military said.

The military said it was investigating the circumstances of the soldier’s death in cooperation with police.

The soldier’s body was found near a military checkpoint between the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the military said in a statement.

“Earlier today, combined forces of the IDF (Israeli military) and the Israeli police located the body of an IDF soldier, the late corporal Sagi Ben-David, near the Hizma checkpoint,” the military said.

The soldier had gone missing on Tuesday, the military added.

