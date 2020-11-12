Palestinians Blame Israel for ‘Premeditated’ Murder of Terrorist (and Child Killer) Who Died of Throat Cancer

This is from VPalestine:

Cancer-stricken Palestinian detainee, Kamal Abu Wa’er, 46, died today in Israeli occupation jails following a severe deterioration in his health due to medical negligence. Abu Waer, from Jenin’s town of Qabatiya, suffered from throat cancer. He was arrested in 2003 and sentenced to multiple life sentences for resisting the occupation. Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Commission in the Palestinian Authority, held the Israeli authorities fully responsible for the death of Abu Wa’er, slamming his death as a premeditated crime committed by the Israeli prison service, which was fully aware of the seriousness of his health condition and refused to release him despite many calls made for his immediate release.

The PLO also blamed Israel for “medical negligence.” Hanan Ashrawi said Israel was “directly responsible” for Waer’s death. This “negligence” included multiple surgeries and months of cancer treatments.

Besides that obvious lie, the Palestinian media also lies about why he was serving six life terms. According to the PLO and Arabic Wikipedia, he was arrested in 2003 for “resisting the occupation” and “repelling Israeli invasions.” Wattan says he stabbed a soldier while defending a young girl from harassment, doubting that the soldier even died.

In reality, Abu Wa’er was a cold-blooded child killer for Fatah’s Force 17 involved in a number of murders, including:

The drive by shooting of Aliza Malka, 17, near Kibbutz Merav.

The shooting and murder of Arnaldo Agranionic, 48, a guard from Itamar.

The murder of Rabbi Binyamin Herling, 64, at Mount Ebal in 2000; and

The murder of Israeli Druze border policeman Madhat Yousef as he guarded Joseph’s Tomb.

These murders are what the PLO today extols as “resisting the occupation.” Which goes to show that when they say they’re against terrorism, they are still lying. They regard people like Abu Wa’er as a hero.

