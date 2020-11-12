Russia’s Lavrov Expects Biden’s Policy on Iran, Climate to Resemble Obama’s
by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he thought US foreign policy under Joe Biden would be similar to that seen under President Barack Obama, especially on Iran and climate change.
The Kremlin said on Monday it would wait for the official results of the US presidential election before commenting on its outcome, and that it had noted incumbent Donald Trump’s announcement of legal challenges related to the vote.