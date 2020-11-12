Thursday, November 12th | 25 Heshvan 5781

November 12, 2020 9:38 am
Russia’s Lavrov Expects Biden’s Policy on Iran, Climate to Resemble Obama’s

Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

IranianForeign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend a news conference, a day ahead of the first meeting of the new Syrian Constitutional Committee, at the Untied Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Denis Balibouse

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he thought US foreign policy under Joe Biden would be similar to that seen under President Barack Obama, especially on Iran and climate change.

The Kremlin said on Monday it would wait for the official results of the US presidential election before commenting on its outcome, and that it had noted incumbent Donald Trump’s announcement of legal challenges related to the vote.

