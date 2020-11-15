Argentina Increases Border Security Following Tip of Bomb Plot Against Jewish Target

JNS.org – Argentina announced on Saturday that it is going to tighten security at its border with Paraguay after its embassy in Britain received an anonymous tip about a person possibly smuggling bomb-making materials into the country through that border.

The tip warned about the transfer of ammonium nitrate “for a bomb with a Jewish objective,” the Argentinean Security Ministry said in a statement reported by Reuters.

Security authorities are investigating the individual mentioned in the tip.

In 1992, the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires was attacked with a car bomb, killing 29 people; in 1994, a truck bomb blew up the AMIA Jewish community center there, killing 85.

Iran and its proxy Hezbollah were implicated in these attacks, and Hezbollah has used Paraguay as a base for its illicit financial operations.