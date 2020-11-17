Tuesday, November 17th | 1 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New York’s Nicole Malliotakis Seeks to Be a Conservative Counterweight to ‘The Squad’

Israeli-Americans Reflect on US Presidential Election and Impact on Their Home Country

Israel Rolls Out Plan to Reduce Carbon Emissions by 2030

IDF Exposes, Neutralizes Explosives in Southern Golan Heights

Moderna’s Chief Scientist Says Company Initiated Vaccine Deal With Israel

UK Jews Slam Ex-Labour Chief Corbyn’s ‘Pathetic Non-Apology’ for Comments on Antisemitism Report

Israel, EU Discuss Possible Rail Link Between Mediterranean, Gulf States

CNN’s Amanpour Apologizes for Kristallnacht, Trump Comparison

Israel Eases New Set of COVID-19 Restrictions

Top US Jewish Group Calls for Action After New Data Confirms Spike in Antisemitic Hate Crimes

November 17, 2020 11:33 am
0

Israel, EU Discuss Possible Rail Link Between Mediterranean, Gulf States

avatar by JNS.org

 

People walk on a platform at the train station at Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Sept. 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – Israel and the European Union have begun talks regarding the possibility of creating a new rail link between the eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf states, Israel’s Finance Ministry and central bank said on Monday.

The possible “regional peace railway” was brought up in the context of annual discussions that this year also focused on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Reuters. The rail link would boost the economies of Israel, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states.

The Bank of Israel said the rail connection would be “shorter, faster, cheaper and safer” than currently used trade routes.

The idea follows the recent historic peace agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.