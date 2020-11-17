Israel, EU Discuss Possible Rail Link Between Mediterranean, Gulf States

JNS.org – Israel and the European Union have begun talks regarding the possibility of creating a new rail link between the eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf states, Israel’s Finance Ministry and central bank said on Monday.

The possible “regional peace railway” was brought up in the context of annual discussions that this year also focused on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Reuters. The rail link would boost the economies of Israel, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states.

The Bank of Israel said the rail connection would be “shorter, faster, cheaper and safer” than currently used trade routes.

The idea follows the recent historic peace agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.