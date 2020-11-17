Tuesday, November 17th | 2 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Authority Resuming Cooperation With Israel, Official Says

Israel’s UN Envoy Urges Security Council to Take ‘Immediate Action’ Against Hezbollah Buildup in South Lebanon

Israel’s Defense Minister Points Finger at Syrian Regime After Explosives Found on Border in Golan Heights

Corbyn to Be Readmitted to UK Labour Party After Suspension Over Antisemitism Report Response

Israeli President, UAE Crown Prince Exchange Invitations for Visits

Israeli PM Netanyahu Said to Have ‘Warm’ Phone Call With US President-Elect Biden

Canadian Jews Urge PM Trudeau to Resume Past Policy of Opposing Raft of Anti-Israel UN Resolutions

Incoming Rep. Cawthorn Says He’s Tried to Convert Jews, Muslims to Christianity

New York’s Nicole Malliotakis Seeks to Be a Conservative Counterweight to ‘The Squad’

Israeli-Americans Reflect on US Presidential Election and Impact on Their Home Country

November 17, 2020 3:24 pm
0

Israel’s Defense Minister Points Finger at Syrian Regime After Explosives Found on Border in Golan Heights

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz touring the border with Syria, Nov. 17, 2020. Photo: Twitter.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz toured the border with Syria in the Golan Heights on Tuesday shortly after explosive devices were discovered in the area, calling the incident “very serious.”

Gantz later placed the blame squarely on the Syrian regime, tweeting, “I want to say clearly: Syria is responsible for what happens on its territory and from its territory, including in regards to smuggling weapons to Hezbollah.”

“The IDF has the capability and determination to respond in a severe manner to any incident — on the Lebanese front and the Syrian front,” he added.

The Israeli news site N12 reported that during his tour of the border area, Gantz was asked if Israel would respond militarily to the planting of the bombs.

“I won’t announce when the response will come,” Gantz replied. “This is a very serious incident — we do not accept it. It is our sovereignty, it is our security, and it is not proper.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.