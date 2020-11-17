Israel’s Defense Minister Points Finger at Syrian Regime After Explosives Found on Border in Golan Heights

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz toured the border with Syria in the Golan Heights on Tuesday shortly after explosive devices were discovered in the area, calling the incident “very serious.”

Gantz later placed the blame squarely on the Syrian regime, tweeting, “I want to say clearly: Syria is responsible for what happens on its territory and from its territory, including in regards to smuggling weapons to Hezbollah.”

“The IDF has the capability and determination to respond in a severe manner to any incident — on the Lebanese front and the Syrian front,” he added.

סיירתי הבוקר בפיקוד צפון. לפני מספר שעות התגלה מטען בגזרת רמת הגולן. אני מבקש להגיד באופן ברור: סוריה אחראית לנעשה בשטחה ומשטחה, גם בהקשר הברחות האמל"ח לחיזבאללה. לצה"ל יש את היכולות ואת הנחישות להגיב בצורה חמורה לכל אירוע-הן בחזית הלבנונית והן בחזית הסורית. pic.twitter.com/95nlV9wq1y — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) November 17, 2020

The Israeli news site N12 reported that during his tour of the border area, Gantz was asked if Israel would respond militarily to the planting of the bombs.

“I won’t announce when the response will come,” Gantz replied. “This is a very serious incident — we do not accept it. It is our sovereignty, it is our security, and it is not proper.”