Israeli UN Envoy Erdan Talks Cooperation in Fight Against Antisemitism With NBA Player Kanter
by Algemeiner Staff
Israel’s UN envoy, Gilad Erdan, met this week in New York with NBA player Enes Kanter — who was stripped of his Turkish passport several years ago over his vocal criticism of Turkey’s leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In a tweet, Erdan called the 28-year-old Kanter — a center for the Boston Celtics — “one of the NBA’s best players who has paid a high price for speaking out against Erdogan.”
“We spoke about cooperating in the fight against #Antisemitism and promoting a basketball camp for Jews and Muslims in Israel,” Erdan added.
This week I met with @EnesKanter, one of the NBA’s best players who has paid a high price for speaking out against Erdogan. We spoke about cooperating in the fight against #Antisemitism and promoting a basketball camp for Jews and Muslims in Israel. pic.twitter.com/x35SiHVXCG
— Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) November 20, 2020
Kanter tweeted, “Had an amazing conversation with my good friend @giladerdan1. Working together to create a better, brighter, more peaceful future. It’s all about respect, understand and building bridges together.”
Had an amazing conversation with my good friend @giladerdan1
Working together to create a better, brighter, more peaceful future.
It’s all about respect, understand and building bridges together.
יותר טוב ביחד 🤝 pic.twitter.com/a6JFOxnp5Y
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 17, 2020
After the antisemitic stabbing at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York, last December, Kanter, who is Muslim, tweeted, “America has no place for hate. Our Jewish sisters and brothers should not be living in fear. #Antisemitism will NOT be tolerated.”