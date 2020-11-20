Israeli UN Envoy Erdan Talks Cooperation in Fight Against Antisemitism With NBA Player Kanter

Israel’s UN envoy, Gilad Erdan, met this week in New York with NBA player Enes Kanter — who was stripped of his Turkish passport several years ago over his vocal criticism of Turkey’s leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a tweet, Erdan called the 28-year-old Kanter — a center for the Boston Celtics — “one of the NBA’s best players who has paid a high price for speaking out against Erdogan.”

“We spoke about cooperating in the fight against #Antisemitism and promoting a basketball camp for Jews and Muslims in Israel,” Erdan added.

Kanter tweeted, “Had an amazing conversation with my good friend @giladerdan1. Working together to create a better, brighter, more peaceful future. It’s all about respect, understand and building bridges together.”

After the antisemitic stabbing at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York, last December, Kanter, who is Muslim, tweeted, “America has no place for hate. Our Jewish sisters and brothers should not be living in fear. #Antisemitism will NOT be tolerated.”