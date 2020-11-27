Friday, November 27th | 11 Kislev 5781

Prominent Iranian Nuclear Scientist Fakhrizadeh Assassinated – State Media

Woman Screaming ‘Slaughter the Jews’ Attacks Rabbi in Central Vienna as Onlookers Stand By

Jewish Man Confronted With Hitler Salutes While Walking in Australian City of Melbourne

Canadian Campus Fraternity Behind Racist, Antisemitic Chatroom ‘Seething With Hate’

Freed British-Australian Academic Was Detained in Iran Due to Israeli Partner: Media

Iranian Envoy Faces Trial Over Foiled Bomb Plot Targeting Trump Lawyer Giuliani

Trump Says He Will Leave the White House If Electoral College Votes for Biden

‘Eytan Stibbe is Leading the Next Wave of Private Astronauts,’ Says Head of Ramon Foundation

Cybersecurity Company Reveals the ‘Advanced Persistent Threats’ of 2021

British Archaeologist Finds ‘Likely’ Birthplace of Jesus Beneath Modern-Day Convent in Nazareth

November 27, 2020 12:30 pm
0

Canadian Campus Fraternity Behind Racist, Antisemitic Chatroom 'Seething With Hate'

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada. Photo: Screenshot.

A fraternity at a Canadian university was in the spotlight on Friday for running a private online chatroom reportedly “seething with hateful comments” against Blacks, Jews and the LGBT+ community.

Delta Chi members at the University of Windsor, in Ontario, made slews of racist, anti-Black, homophobic and antisemitic barbs in the private chatroom, according to screen captures shared with PinkNews by anti-racist activists on the campus who exposed the chatroom’s existence.

An email written by one of the activists said that members of Delta Chi referred to Black Lives Matter protesters as “criminals” and “idiots” and talked about “how they hate Black people and that Black people were better as slaves.”

The email continued: “They describe how they wish they could own Black people as slaves, and they dream about the day there are less immigrants in Windsor and even shooting Indians.”

Members also spoke of recreating tortures enacted by the Klu Klux Klan and routinely used racial slurs, the source added, before claiming that they “talk about burning Jewish people”.

In a statement on Thursday, Dr. Rob Gordon  — University of Windsor president and vice-chancellor — said the chats were “disturbing, unacceptable, and entirely incongruent with the values of our school and the work we are doing to create a more inclusive and equitable community at the University of Windsor.”

Gordon stressed that the university took “responsibility for the progress we need to make to ensure that our campus protects the emotional, physical, and psychological safety of everyone in our community.”

He pledged: “We will immediately be launching an investigation into this matter.”

