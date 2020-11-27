Canadian Campus Fraternity Behind Racist, Antisemitic Chatroom ‘Seething With Hate’

An email written by one of the activists said that members of Delta Chi referred to Black Lives Matter protesters as “criminals” and “idiots” and talked about “how they hate Black people and that Black people were better as slaves.”

The email continued: “They describe how they wish they could own Black people as slaves, and they dream about the day there are less immigrants in Windsor and even shooting Indians.”

Members also spoke of recreating tortures enacted by the Klu Klux Klan and routinely used racial slurs, the source added, before claiming that they “talk about burning Jewish people”.

In a statement on Thursday, Dr. Rob Gordon — University of Windsor president and vice-chancellor — said the chats were “disturbing, unacceptable, and entirely incongruent with the values of our school and the work we are doing to create a more inclusive and equitable community at the University of Windsor.”

Gordon stressed that the university took “responsibility for the progress we need to make to ensure that our campus protects the emotional, physical, and psychological safety of everyone in our community.”

He pledged: “We will immediately be launching an investigation into this matter.”