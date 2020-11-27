Friday, November 27th | 11 Kislev 5781

November 27, 2020 11:04 am
Israeli Police Shoot and Kill Palestinian Attempting to Ram Soldier With Vehicle

avatar by JNS.org

The community of Ma’ale Adumim. Photo: David Mosberg via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israeli security forces shot and killed a Palestinian man on Wednesday after he attempted to ram them with his vehicle at a checkpoint near Ma’ale Adumim in Judea and Samaria, according to the Israel Police.

The suspect showed false documents at the checkpoint and when asked about them, attempted to run over an Israeli soldier, according to the report.

Security forces opened fire, hitting the suspect and stopping the vehicle. The suspect later died of his wounds at a Jerusalem hospital. One soldier was lightly injured in the attack, according to police.

Police investigators and bomb squad units were called to the scene to inspect the vehicle.

