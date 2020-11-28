Saturday, November 28th | 12 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Norway to Extradite Suspect in 1982 Attack on Paris Jewish Restaurant

Recount in Wisconsin County Demanded by Trump Increases Biden’s Margin

India’s Modi Visits Key Vaccine Facilities as COVID-19 Case Load Surges

Saudi Arabia has Suspended Turkish Meat Imports – Turkish Union

Iran’s Leader Promises Retaliation for Nuclear Scientist’s Killing

Sister Rock Band Haim Shocked by ‘Album of the Year’ Grammy Nomination: ‘We’re Three Jews From the Valley’

Israel’s Ethiopian-Born Aliyah Minister to Travel to Country of Birth to Bring 500 Jews to Israel

Prominent Iranian Nuclear Scientist Fakhrizadeh Assassinated – State Media

Woman Screaming ‘Slaughter the Jews’ Attacks Rabbi in Central Vienna as Onlookers Stand By

Jewish Man Confronted With Hitler Salutes While Walking in Australian City of Melbourne

November 28, 2020 3:51 pm
0

Norway to Extradite Suspect in 1982 Attack on Paris Jewish Restaurant

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

FILE PHOTO: Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed gestures during a court hearing in Oslo, Norway, September 25, 2020. NTB/Terje Bendiksby via REUTERS/File Photo

Norway will extradite a man to France who is suspected of taking part in an attack that killed six people in a Jewish restaurant in Paris 38 years ago, the government said on Friday.

At least 20 others were wounded in the bombing and shooting assault on the Jo Goldenberg restaurant in the Marais quarter in August 1982.

In 2015, arrest warrants were issued against three former members of the Abu Nidal Organization, a splinter group of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), a source told Reuters at the time.

The suspects were identified long after the attacks because of statements from other former members of the Abu Nidal group under a French judicial process that maintained their anonymity, the source said.

Related coverage

November 28, 2020 3:30 pm
0

Recount in Wisconsin County Demanded by Trump Increases Biden’s Margin

A recount in Wisconsin's largest county demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's election campaign ended Friday with Democratic President-elect Joe...

One of the men, named as Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed, lives in Norway, where he moved in the 1990s. Norwegian authorities rejected an original 2015 extradition request for him on grounds that, in most cases, it would not extradite its own citizens.

Norway recently adopted new pan-European regulations on arrests, leading French prosecutors to seek extradition of the suspect for a second time, and he was arrested in September.

The Ministry of Justice cleared Abu Zayed for extradition to France on November 12 but the decision was later appealed to the full Norwegian cabinet.

“The appeal was unsuccessful and today the decision was final,” a spokeswoman for the justice ministry said in an email to Reuters.

Now in his early 60s, Abu Zayed has denied any involvement in the case. In 2015, he told the Norwegian daily VG he had never been to Paris.

The Jo Goldenberg bloodshed, at the time, marked the deadliest antisemitic attack in France since World War Two and came amid a wave of violence involving Palestinian militants.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.