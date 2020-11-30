IDF Chief: We Will Continue to Act Against Iranian Presence in Syria

JNS.org – Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi on Sunday visited the Northern Command. The military said that while the visit was a routine inspection of the northern borders, commanders held a security situation assessment in the wake of the Iranian threats following the Friday assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, head of the Iranian nuclear program.

“I came here to evaluate the current state of security, with an emphasis on the Iranian entrenchment in Syria,” Kochavi said.

“Our message is clear: We will continue to act as vigorously as necessary against the Iranian entrenchment in Syria, and we will remain fully prepared against any manifestation of aggression against us,” he said.