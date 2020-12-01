Tuesday, December 1st | 15 Kislev 5781

December 1, 2020 10:26 am
Hamas Leader in Gaza Tests Positive for COVID-19

avatar by i24 News

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Photo: File.

i24 News – Leader of the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, has tested positive for COVID-19, the group said in a statement Tuesday morning.

According to Gaza media sources, Sinwar, 58, is said to be in “good health” and not suffering any symptoms.

Last week, Palestinian health officials warned that the spread of COVID-19 in the coastal enclave was beginning to spiral out of control, with more than 30% of all screening tests returning positive.

“The virus is spreading and the situation is getting out of control,” said Dr. Ahmad al-Jadba, an official at Shifa Hospital.

The figures suggest, according to Gaza health officials, that the virus could potentially be spreading widely within the population via asymptomatic cases.

“The number of intensive care beds is very limited, as are drugs,” said Mahmud Al-Khazindar, director of a private hospital in Gaza.

“If the number of cases increases, a choice will have to be made between the care of the elderly, young people, and patients with another disease,” he warned.

Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official, said the Health Ministry “expects the worst if the epidemiological situation remains the same.”

