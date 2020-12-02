Algemeiner Reveals 7th Annual ‘J100’ List at Virtual Gala Featuring Garry Kasparov and Jesse Eisenberg

The Algemeiner unveiled its 7th annual “J100” list of the top 100 people “positively influencing Jewish life” on Tuesday night, at a virtual gala broadcast to a global audience from the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City.

Honorees taking part in the event — which was viewed by over 1,000 Algemeiner supporters — included famed human rights activist Garry Kasparov and actor Jesse Eisenberg.

Kasparov received The Algemeiner’s prestigious “Warrior for Truth” award, and Eisenberg — as well as the creators, cast and crew of the 2020 Holocaust film “Resistance,” in which Eisenberg starred — got the “Voice of Humanity” award.

The evening’s Master of Ceremonies was Fox 5 reporter Dana Arschin, and the Event Chairs were Neil and Sharon Book. Bernard-Henri Lévy served as Honorary Chairman.

Related coverage EU Council Adopts Declaration to Bolster Fight Against Antisemitism The European Union's main body for the coordination of its 27 member states adopted a declaration on Wednesday pledging to...

Other high-profile speakers included UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba, Iranian dissident and activist Masih Alinejad, Venezuelan filmmaker Jonathan Jakubowicz, British actor Sir Ben Kingsley and American actress Sharon Stone.

Viewers were entertained by a performance of the multicultural music sensation “Swing and Pray.”

US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin — all of whom were included on this year’s “J100” list — sent greeting messages.

Past Algemeiner gala honorees and participants have included media mogul Rupert Murdoch, the late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel, Czech President Miloš Zeman, artist Yaacov Agam, the late entertainer Joan Rivers, former British Justice Secretary Michael Gove, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and TV star Rachel Riley, among others.

In his opening remarks on Tuesday, Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Dovid Efune noted, “In this year of crisis, we’re all tuning in from home, yet, we are still together. In fact, our community is stronger than ever.”

Founded in 1972 as a Yiddish broadsheet by the late veteran journalist Gershon Jacobson, The Algemeiner today prints a weekly newspaper in English and runs this website.