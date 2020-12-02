Famed Human Rights Activist Garry Kasparov Honored With Algemeiner’s Prestigious ‘Warrior for Truth’ Award at Virtual ‘J100’ Gala

Famed human rights activist Garry Kasparov was honored with the prestigious “Warrior for Truth” award on Tuesday at the 7th annual Algemeiner “J100” gala, held virtually from New York City and broadcast to a global audience.

The Russian chess grandmaster was introduced by Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

“Many have the courage to stand for the right cause, to speak the truth, to fight for the truth,” Edelstein said. “In many cases, it’s because you just don’t have a choice. Garry, you had a choice. You were a superstar, an idol, a celebrity, a world champion…you could have continued, you’d done enough to live a comfortable life for the rest of your life. But you chose a different path.”

“That’s why you deserve tonight’s award,” Edelstein added.

In his subsequent remarks, Kasparov said, “Fighting for the truth first requires knowing what it is, and this is not as easy as you would hope. The truth is unique and lonely. There is only one. And the truth has many enemies, those who would distort it, erase it, bury it under an infinite number of lies and distractions.”

“There is too much disinformation to counter directly, and it is limitless,” he added. “So, we must focus instead on finding and repeating the truth, loudly and clearly.”

Kasparov went to describe the truth as “an essential pillar, as one leg of a stool on which rests the better world we want to build.”

“I thank and salute you all tonight, and those at The Algemeiner, and their colleagues and supporters, working to reveal that truth — in the pursuit of justice — with the goal of peace,” he concluded.

Watch the speeches of Edelstein and Kasparov below: