In Times of Uncertainty, Courage Is Vital, Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Says at Annual ‘J100’ Gala

In uncertain times such as today, courage is vital, the editor-in-chief of The Algemeiner said on Tuesday night at the 7th annual “J100” gala, held virtually from the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City.

“We’ve been reminded this year of just how much we can’t control in life,” Dovid Efune noted. “But, we know that we can always choose how we respond.”

“And, above all, we’ve need to have courage,” he added.

The vision of The Algemeiner, Efune said, was that “hate is never right,” “truth must be vigilantly guarded and protected” and “silence is never an option.”

“We can build a better world, one headline at a time, where our former adversaries become partners and our partners become allies and friends,” he declared.

“It’s a path that demands courage. And it’s your courage, the courage of every one of you joining us tonight that fuels our work, the work that our journalists on the front lines are doing every day,” Efune concluded.

Watch Efune’s remarks in full below: