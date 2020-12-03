Thursday, December 3rd | 17 Kislev 5781

December 3, 2020 9:38 am
0

Iran Ready for Further Prisoner Swaps; Seeks US Nuclear Move – Foreign Minister

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif talks next to Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, after a meeting at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Nov. 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Fausto Torrealba.

Iran is ready to engage in further prisoner swaps after last week exchanging a jailed British-Australian academic with three Iranians detained abroad, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.

“We can always engage in that, it is in the interests of everybody,” Zarif told an Italian diplomatic conference speaking via video-link. “Iran is ready to reciprocate. We can do it tomorrow. We can also do it today.”

Zarif also urged the United States to show good will by returning to a 2015 nuclear deal that President Donald Trump walked out of. He said that if the US honored its original commitments, Tehran would show full compliance with the pact.

