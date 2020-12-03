Thursday, December 3rd | 18 Kislev 5781

December 3, 2020 1:14 pm
0

Iranian Dissident Tells Algemeiner ‘J100’ Gala: I Choose to Make My Oppressors Miserable

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad.

In a speech on Tuesday at the 7th annual Algemeiner “J100” gala, held virtually from New York City and broadcast to a global audience, Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad talked about her experiences as a self-described “troublemaker for the oppressors” in Tehran.

“Every time, when I miss my family or when I am under pressure, I tell myself I have only two options — to feel miserable or to make my oppressors feel miserable. I choose the second one,” Alinejad declared.

“When you have a goal, then you have to fight for it,” she implored. “Never give up.”

Watch Alinejad’s remarks below:

