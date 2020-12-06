Sunday, December 6th | 20 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Triples Moderna Vaccine Pre-Order to Six Million Doses

Abrams Predicts Iran Unlikely to Retaliate for Fakhrizadeh Assassination

Trump Plans to Appoint Five Individuals to US Holocaust Memorial Council

Meeks Elected Chair, McCaul Ranking Member of US House Foreign Affairs Committee

The Declining Credibility of Palestinian Objections to the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

Biden Makes the Netanyahu-Gantz Divorce Necessary

The Myths of Hanukkah

The Miracle of Hanukkah Will Go On

The Consequences of Fakhrizadeh’s Killing

Turkey in Weekend Lockdown with Coronavirus Cases at Record Highs

December 6, 2020 11:35 am
0

Trump Plans to Appoint Five Individuals to US Holocaust Memorial Council

avatar by JNS.org

United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Photo: Phil Kalina/Flickr.

JNS.org – US President Donald Trump announced his intention on Thursday to appoint five individuals to the US Holocaust Memorial Council.

Those named to the council, which is the governing body of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, include David Marchick, who served as the Deputy US Assistant Secretary of State in the Clinton administration; Republican strategist Jeffrey Miller, founder and CEO of Miller Strategies; US International Development Finance Corporation CEO Adam S. Boehler; Miami Beach investor Jimmy Resnick; and former US Housing and Urban Development General Deputy Assistant Secretary Daniel Resnick.

The appointments, which are made by US presidents during their terms, are slated to become official in the next few weeks.

In October, Trump appointed real estate executive Loren Flaum and South Carolina Ports Authority Chairman Bill Stern to the council as well.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.