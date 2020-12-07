Monday, December 7th | 21 Kislev 5781

December 7, 2020 10:13 am
Six Israeli Border Police Wounded When Riots Break Out During Arrest Raid Near Ramallah

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Border Police officers stand by a main road, in downtown Jerusalem, Sept. 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – Six Israeli Border Police officers were wounded on Monday morning when riots broke out during an arrest raid in the Palestinian city of Kalandia, according to Israeli media reports.

Some of the locals took to the rooftops, hurling bricks and other heavy items—including a washing machine—at the security forces. Some were treated by medics on the scene; others, who lost consciousness, were evacuated to the hospital, where their injuries were designated as “light.”

During the clashes, the officers fired rubber bullets and live ammunition, wounding four Palestinians. Backup from the Israel Defense Forces arrived to complete the operation. Two of three suspected car thieves were apprehended.

A similar incident occurred in May, when IDF Staff Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal was killed by a cinder block to the head during a raid in the Palestinian village of Ya’bad in search of suspected terrorists.

