Wednesday, December 9th | 23 Kislev 5781

December 9, 2020 5:51 am
Game Changer? UAE Will Import Israeli Goods from Judea and Samaria

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, greet as they visit a Holocaust memorial together with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, prior to their historic meeting in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Michele Tantussi.

The good news in the Middle East keeps getting better and better:

Settler companies that produce wine, tahini, olive oil and honey have signed a deal with the Dubai distribution company FAM Holding, to export their products to the United Arab Emirates, the Samaria Regional Council announced on Monday.

Israeli companies have signed agreements with the Emirates even before a normalization deal was signed between their two governments in September and ratified in October. But Monday’s agreements mark the first such agreement to export settler goods to the UAE.

FAM Holding is in talks with other Israeli companies and is excited to sign deals to expand the business cooperation between the two countries, he said.

Among the wineries that signed deals to export to the UAE are Tura Winery, the Har Bracha Winery and the Arnon Winery, as well as Paradise Honey.

This is revolutionary, and potentially game-changing.

And it isn’t like the UAE hates Palestinians. As I noted earlier, the UAE was working with Israel to import the Russian COVID-19 vaccine into Palestinian Authority-controlled areas.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

