Wednesday, December 9th | 23 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Pop Icon Boy George Claps Back at BDS Activists in Duet With Israeli Singer

Jewish ‘Hamilton’ Star Daveed Diggs Creates Children’s Hanukkah Song for Disney

Medieval Antisemitic Carvings on German Churches Should Be Explained, Not Removed, Expert Panel Recommends

Neo-Nazi Linked to Violent Racist Group ‘The Base’ Sentenced to Five Years Imprisonment by Maryland Judge

Palestinian TV Show Features Song Explicitly Calling for Murder of Israelis

Senior PLO Official Ashrawi to Resign, Calls for Palestinian Political Reforms

Report: 268,000 More Israeli Families Living in Poverty Since Pandemic Onset

Israeli President, Slovenian Premier Hold Working Meeting

Hanukkah Candle-Lighting on Facebook, Events on Zoom to Connect Jews Worldwide

From Homeless to Congress, Florida’s Kat Cammack is Ready to Stand With Israel

December 9, 2020 10:00 am
0

Russian Ambassador to Israel: Jewish State Is Middle East’s ‘Problem,’ Not Iran

avatar by i24 News

The Russian Ambassador to Israel, Anatoly Viktorov. Photo: Russian Embassy in Israel/Israeli Foreign Ministry.

i24 News – Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov pointed to the Jewish state as the “problem” in the Middle East — not Iran, the Jerusalem Post reported Tuesday.

The problem in the region is not Iranian activities,” Viktorov was quoted as saying, suggesting that Jerusalem’s ignoring of the Palestinians is the root cause of the region’s instability.

“It’s a lack of understanding between countries and noncompliance with UN resolutions in the Israel-Arab and Israel-Palestinian conflict” that destabilizes the region, he added, in an interview conducted at the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv.

In regard to Israel’s northern front with Lebanon, Viktorov again accused Jerusalem of inciting the region. “Israel is attacking Hezbollah, Hezbollah is not attacking Israel,” he asserted.

He further claimed that there was “no proof Hezbollah created the tunnels” dug underneath the Israel-Lebanon border and uncovered by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

As for the Iranian nuclear program, the Russian diplomat insisted that Tehran did not violate international agreements, expressing his regret over the Trump administration’s decision to abandon the 2015 deal struck by former US President Barack Obama.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.