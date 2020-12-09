Russian Ambassador to Israel: Jewish State Is Middle East’s ‘Problem,’ Not Iran

i24 News – Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov pointed to the Jewish state as the “problem” in the Middle East — not Iran, the Jerusalem Post reported Tuesday.

“The problem in the region is not Iranian activities,” Viktorov was quoted as saying, suggesting that Jerusalem’s ignoring of the Palestinians is the root cause of the region’s instability.

“It’s a lack of understanding between countries and noncompliance with UN resolutions in the Israel-Arab and Israel-Palestinian conflict” that destabilizes the region, he added, in an interview conducted at the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv.

In regard to Israel’s northern front with Lebanon, Viktorov again accused Jerusalem of inciting the region. “Israel is attacking Hezbollah, Hezbollah is not attacking Israel,” he asserted.

He further claimed that there was “no proof Hezbollah created the tunnels” dug underneath the Israel-Lebanon border and uncovered by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

As for the Iranian nuclear program, the Russian diplomat insisted that Tehran did not violate international agreements, expressing his regret over the Trump administration’s decision to abandon the 2015 deal struck by former US President Barack Obama.