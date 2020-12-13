Sunday, December 13th | 27 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UAE, Israel Export Credit Agencies Sign Agreement to Boost Trade

Bank of Israel to Offer Non-Bank Credit Deals to COVID-Hit Small Businesses

France Condemns ‘Barbaric’ Iranian Execution

Israel to Join International Energy Agency

Hasmonean-Era Oil Lamp Found in Jerusalem

Morocco to Become First Arab Nation to Teach Jewish History, Culture in Schools

Israel’s Supply Chain Targeted in Massive Cyberattack

Palestinians to Receive Four Million Doses of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine

‘Israel’s Festering Police Brutality Problem’ Headline Highlights the New York Times’ Festering Bias Problem

The Imminent Collapse of Israel’s Center-Left Bloc

December 13, 2020 1:03 pm
0

Bank of Israel to Offer Non-Bank Credit Deals to COVID-Hit Small Businesses

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli bank notes. Photo: Pixabay.

The Bank of Israel said on Sunday it would start offering repo transactions with supervised non-bank credit providers to increase the supply of credit to very small businesses struggling to borrow due to the COVID-19 crisis.

It said the new monetary tool would begin operating in the first week of January, with the objective of boosting credit supply to these businesses beyond what is issued by banks.

These non-bank providers, such as credit card companies and institutions, would be supervised by the Bank of Israel or the Finance Ministry’s capital markets division.

“In view of the crisis, lowering the cost of the financing source for non-bank credit providers will create an incentive for them and contribute to the pass-through from the general interest rate in the economy to the interest paid by small and micro-businesses for the credit issued to them,” the central bank said.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank has attempted to help small businesses by way of very low interest rate loans to banks, while allowing loan repayment deferments.

As part of the repo transactions, the Bank of Israel will receive tradable collateral from the credit card and other providers, including government bills and bonds, and corporate bonds under certain criteria.

The interest rate will be set at 0.1% percent and subject to the provision of credit to small and micro-businesses at interest of up to prime plus 1.3% percent and fixed at a rate of -0.1%.

The transactions will be for six months, with the possibility of an additional six-month period under the same terms, the central bank said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.