Israeli ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Gets Jimmy Fallon to Try Gefilte Fish, Hanukkah Donuts

“Wonder Woman 1984” star Gal Gadot convinced Jimmy Fallon to taste gefilte fish and a Hanukkah sufganiya during her virtual guest appearance on his late night talk show on Monday.

The host of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” was a big fan of the jelly donut Gadot had him try, saying, “That’s one of the best jelly donuts I’ve ever had.”

Fallon at first hesitated and gagged before trying the gefilte fish, which he said looked similar to “floating balls,” but he overall liked the dish. Holding a garbage can the entire time, in case he vomited, Fallon said afterward, “Not bad, I like it…If they changed the way it looked and the packaging, I think I like [it].”

The Israeli actress in return tried for the first time ever the chocolate snack ho-hos, Taco Bell and egg nog. Gadot cheered “L’chaim” before taking a sip of the holiday drink, which she disliked, but she enjoyed eating the cream-filled chocolate snack cakes and soft taco.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, scenes from “Wonder Woman 1984” featuring Gadot were illuminated on the structure of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

The building’s official Twitter account shared a video that showed it lit up with images and clips from the new “Wonder Woman” film, days before it was to be released in the United Arab Emirates.