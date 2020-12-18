UK Labour Party Unveils Plan to Tackle Persistent Antisemitism in Its Ranks

Britain’s opposition Labour Party on Friday published a plan to handle antisemitism in its ranks, following a damning official report earlier this year that found it had broken anti-discrimination laws during the tenure of its far-left former leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

The plan has already been approved by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) — the government body whose report into the abuses against Jews by the party led to an apology from Keir Starmer, Corbyn’s successor, for the “pain and grief” Labour had caused to British Jews.