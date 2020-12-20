Sunday, December 20th | 5 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Chief Rabbi Makes History With Visit to UAE

US Interior Secretary Tests Positive for COVID Following National Menorah Lighting

Israeli-American Venture Capital Fund: Israeli Entrepreneurs Are ‘More Direct’ Than Their American Counterparts

Israel Could Be First Country to Vaccinate Entire at-Risk Population

European Hypocrisy Laid Bare in Kosher-Slaughter Legal Judgement

Israel Needs a Caucasus Strategy

Israel’s Coalition Is on Life Support

Examining the Zohar

Why ‘Valley of Tears’ Will Make You Cry

Trump Downplays Impact of Massive Hacking, Questions Russia Involvement

December 20, 2020 10:18 am
0

Israel’s Chief Rabbi Makes History With Visit to UAE

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel Yitzhak Yosef with Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Jewish community in the United Arab Emirates hosted a historic visit this weekend by Israel’s Chief Sephardi Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef.

After arriving in the UAE on Thursday, Yosef met with Emirati officials, inaugurated a newly built Jewish school in Dubai and took part in a ceremony along with the community’s rabbi.

Yosef was also scheduled to cut the ribbon on the community’s new daycare center, visit the new kosher restaurant in the city’s famed Burj Khalifa skyscraper and inaugurate a new synagogue in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi.

Rabbi Levi Duchman of the Chabad Jewish Community Center in Dubai called Yosef’s visit “historic” and said it was a great honor for the community to host him on his visit.

Related coverage

December 19, 2020 10:52 am
0

Yemen’s President, Separatists Announce New Power-Sharing Government

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen announced on Friday a new power-sharing cabinet that would include southern separatists in the...

“We are happy to welcome him as we break barriers and inaugurate some of our new institutions,” said Duchman.

Daniel Seal, a trustee of the Beit Tefillah Synagogue in Dubai, said, “This historic visit expresses the historic achievements of the last few months. With thanks to the crown prince, his honor [Abu Dhabi Crown Prince] Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed, we can celebrate a new era of cooperation in the region. We promise that Jews who come to visit or work in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and throughout the Emirates will have access to Jewish institutions and services.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.