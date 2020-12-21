Monday, December 21st | 6 Tevet 5781

December 21, 2020 8:38 am
0

Germany to Iran: Don’t Waste Chance for Rapprochement With US

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A satellite image shows Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan, Iran, Oct. 21, 2020. Photo: Maxar Technologies / Handout via Reuters.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday urged Iran not to waste the opportunity offered by the prospect of Joseph Biden’s United States administration returning to the nuclear non-proliferation deal.

Speaking after a video conference of officials from the countries in the JCPOA deal, Maas said that Iran should avoid taking any tactical steps that would make it hard for Biden to reverse President Donald Trump’s decision to quit the deal.

“To make possible a rapprochement with the US under Biden, there should be no further tactical maneuvers of the kind we’ve seen too many of in the recent past,” he told reporters. “This chance, this last window of opportunity, must not be wasted.”

