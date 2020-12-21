Monday, December 21st | 6 Tevet 5781

December 21, 2020 1:14 pm
0

Gymnast Lihie Raz Wins First Israeli Medal in European Gymnastics Championship, Securing Olympics Spot

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Israeli Gymnast Lihi Raz. Photo: Screenshot.

Artistic gymnast Lihie Raz on Sunday became the first Israeli to take home a medal at the Women’s European Artistic Gymnastics Championships, held this year in Mersin, Turkey, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The US-born 17-year-old won the bronze medal on the floor, scoring 12.750, securing her spot in the Israeli delegation that will compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The silver went to Turkish gymnast Goksu Uctas Sanli, who scored 13.050, and the gold was taken by Romanian gymnast Larisa Iordache, who earned a score of 13.450.

Israel was also successful at the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships in Kiev, Ukraine last month. Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram won the gold medal in the individual rhythmic category and the Israeli team won the group rhythmic gymnastics gold medal.

Watch Raz’s routine in the video below:

