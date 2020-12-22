Tuesday, December 22nd | 8 Tevet 5781

December 22, 2020 5:15 pm
Tunisia Says It Does Not Intend to Normalize Relations With Israel

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view of Tunis, Tunisia. Photo: Reuters / Muhammad Hamed.

Tunisia is not interested in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel and its position will not be affected by any international changes, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Morocco this week joined the list of Arab countries that have normalized relations with Israel this year, and Israeli envoys arrived in Morocco on Tuesday to meet its king.

Tunisia’s position dented speculation that it would be the next Arab country to normalize relations with Israel at the behest of the administration of US President Donald Trump.

The New York Times had reported on Monday that officials familiar with the Trump administration’s efforts said Oman and Tunisia might be the next states to forge ties with Israel.

“As Tunisia respects the sovereign positions of other countries, it affirms that its stance is principled, and changes in the international scene will never affect it,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Morocco followed the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in moving toward normal relations with Israel.

Palestinians have censured the US-brokered deals, seeing a betrayal of a long-standing demand that Israel first meet their statehood demand.

