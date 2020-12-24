Israel: Security Forces Arrest Suspect Behind Esther Horgan Murder

i24 News – The Israeli security forces arrested a suspect behind the murder of 52-year-old Esther Horgan in the West Bank earlier this week.

According to Thursday’s press release, the arrest was made on Thursday, and the suspect, identified as a Palestinian from the Jenin area in the West Bank, is now being investigated by the Shin Bet.

The arrest followed an intensive investigation effort that was launched after Horgan’s body was found in the Reihan forest in the West Bank early on Monday.

The paramedics pronounced her dead on the scene, with her wounds suggesting a violent death.

Esther’s family alerted the authorities after the mother of six, who lived in the settlement of Tal Menashe, did not return from a jog on Sunday.

Terrorism was being considered as one of the possible motives from the onset of the probe as the Israel Police, IDF, and Shin Bet mounted an intense investigation.

On Tuesday, Horgan was laid to rest in Tal Menashe, with all of Israel’s top brass offering her family their condolences and pledges to find those responsible.