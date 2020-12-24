Thursday, December 24th | 9 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Oxford University Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

Israel: Security Forces Arrest Suspect Behind Esther Horgan Murder

Defying Congress, Trump Vetoes Defense Bill, Threatens Government Shutdown

Trump Gives Awards to Top Aides for Arab-Israeli Normalization Deals

Top US Officials Agree on Options to Give Trump to Deter Attacks on Americans in Iraq

US Suspects Iranians Created Website Threatening US Election Officials

The IDF Must Revamp Its Strategies

Israel’s Economy in Defiance of COVID-19

Opposition to UAE Arms Deal Plays Into Iran and Turkey’s Strategy

Israel Imposing Third National COVID-19 Lockdown

December 24, 2020 10:10 am
0

Israel: Security Forces Arrest Suspect Behind Esther Horgan Murder

avatar by i24 News

Esther Horgen, the Israeli mother of six killed in a suspected terror attack near her Tal Menashe home. Photo: Courtesy of the family.

i24 News – The Israeli security forces arrested a suspect behind the murder of 52-year-old Esther Horgan in the West Bank earlier this week.

According to Thursday’s press release, the arrest was made on Thursday, and the suspect, identified as a Palestinian from the Jenin area in the West Bank, is now being investigated by the Shin Bet.

The arrest followed an intensive investigation effort that was launched after Horgan’s body was found in the Reihan forest in the West Bank early on Monday.

The paramedics pronounced her dead on the scene, with her wounds suggesting a violent death.

Esther’s family alerted the authorities after the mother of six, who lived in the settlement of Tal Menashe, did not return from a jog on Sunday.

Terrorism was being considered as one of the possible motives from the onset of the probe as the Israel Police, IDF, and Shin Bet mounted an intense investigation.

On Tuesday, Horgan was laid to rest in Tal Menashe, with all of Israel’s top brass offering her family their condolences and pledges to find those responsible.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.