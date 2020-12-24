Oxford University Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

JNS.org – Oxford University has formally adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

The university adopted the definition following UK Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson’s suggestion in October that universities could face cuts if they don’t adopt the definition by Christmas.

The IHRA definition says: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Along with Oxford, the University of Sheffield also adopted the definition this week.