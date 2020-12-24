Thursday, December 24th | 9 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Upcoming Israeli Elections to Cost $30 Million

Trump Pardons Charles Kushner, Father of President’s Son-in-Law

New Israeli App Offers Remote Support and Assistance for the Elderly

Oxford University Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

Israel: Security Forces Arrest Suspect Behind Esther Horgan Murder

Defying Congress, Trump Vetoes Defense Bill, Threatens Government Shutdown

Trump Gives Awards to Top Aides for Arab-Israeli Normalization Deals

Top US Officials Agree on Options to Give Trump to Deter Attacks on Americans in Iraq

US Suspects Iranians Created Website Threatening US Election Officials

The IDF Must Revamp Its Strategies

December 24, 2020 10:26 am
0

Upcoming Israeli Elections to Cost $30 Million

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A mother takes a photograph of her daughter near a ballot box as Israelis vote in a parliamentary election at a polling station in Rosh Ha’ayin, Sept. 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – Israel’s Central Election Committee on Wednesday revealed that the upcoming elections, slated for March 23, 2021, will cost about 100 million shekels (approximately $30 million), as polling stations will have to be revamped to accommodate social-distancing directives amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Committee also said that it will have to open an additional 2,000 polling stations nationwide, bringing the total number to 14,000, including 350 in nursing homes.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.