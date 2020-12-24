Upcoming Israeli Elections to Cost $30 Million

JNS.org – Israel’s Central Election Committee on Wednesday revealed that the upcoming elections, slated for March 23, 2021, will cost about 100 million shekels (approximately $30 million), as polling stations will have to be revamped to accommodate social-distancing directives amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Committee also said that it will have to open an additional 2,000 polling stations nationwide, bringing the total number to 14,000, including 350 in nursing homes.