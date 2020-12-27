Sunday, December 27th | 12 Tevet 5781

December 27, 2020 12:31 pm
Israeli Jets Hit Gaza Targets After Terror Groups Launch Two Rockets at Ashkelon

avatar by JNS.org

A rocket launched toward Israel from the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 24, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

JNS.org – Israeli jets hit several targets in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip on Saturday morning after terrorists fired two rockets at Israel from the coastal territory on Friday, Dec. 25.

Among the targets struck were a rocket manufacturing site, underground infrastructure, and a military post, the Israeli military said in a statement on Saturday. Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system intercepted both of the rockets, which were aimed at Ashkelon, the army said on Friday.

No Palestinian terror group has taken responsibility for the rocket fire, but Israeli views all attacks emanating from Gaza as the responsibility of Hamas.

“Hamas will bear the consequences for all terror emanating from Gaza,” said the IDF statement.

