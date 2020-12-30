US Policy of Labeling West Bank Products as ‘Made in Israel’ Takes Effect

JNS.org – The US policy of requiring products made in Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be labeled as “Made in Israel” took effect last week, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

CBP published a notice in The Federal Register, the daily journal of the US government, on Dec. 23.

The notice allows for a three-month transition period (until March 23) for manufacturers to comply with the new guidelines, which were issued by the US State Department last month, requiring products manufactured in Israeli-controlled settlements in the West Bank to be labeled as “Israel,” “Product of Israel” or “Made in Israel” when exported to the United States.

Products made in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of the West Bank will be marked as products of “West Bank,” and goods produced in Gaza will be marked as products of “Gaza.” This rejects the “West Bank/Gaza” label that had been allowed since 1997.