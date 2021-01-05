The Mayor of Lexington, Kentucky declared that there was no place in her city for “racism and religious persecution” in the wake of the third antisemitic incident to occur there in recent weeks.

Local broadcaster WKYT reported that stickers carrying a link to antisemitic content line were plastered on several businesses in downtown Lexington over the weekend.

The stickers were “red and white with a QR code printed in the center,” the station reported. Scanning the code took the user to an archive of 290 recorded speeches by William Luther Pierce — a fanatical American neo-Nazi and white supremacists who died in 2002.

“Racism and religious persecution are intolerable and have no place in Lexington,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton following the incident. The mayor urged anyone with information about the stickers to contact Lexington police at 859-258-3600.

Lexington Rabbi Shlomo Litvin noted in a separate statement that “ dozens of stickers were illegally plastered around downtown Lexington, with links to incoherent racist and antisemitic drivel.” Rabbi Litvin urged the city’s residents to “speak out and reject this affront.”

The latest incident comes on the heels of two disturbing incidents at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

In November, the university’s Jewish Student Center was vandalized, while on Dec. 14, one person was injured during an antisemitic attack on a menorah lighting ceremony for the Jewish festival of Chanukah.