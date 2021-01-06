Florida Congresswoman Will Plant Israeli Flag Outside Office in Message to Israel Critic Tlaib

Wednesday, January 6th | 22 Tevet 5781

January 6, 2021 1:32 pm
0

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Photo: Reuters / Rebecca Cook.

US Congresswoman Kat Cammack said Wednesday on Twitter that she will hang an Israeli flag outside her congressional office, as a message to her Michigan counterpart Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a sharp critic of the Jewish state.

“Rep. Tlaib, who has an office right next to mine in DC, has some strong opinions about Israel that I [100%] disagree with, so I’ve made a pledge to plant Israel’s flag outside my door right next to the American flag,” the Florida Republican tweeted. “I think it’ll be very helpful as she walks past both every day[.]”

Tlaib, a Democrat who has represented Michigan’s 13th Congressional District since 2019, has called for an end to American aid to Israel, and supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. In December, she was criticized for retweeting a Twitter post that read “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” for the “International Day of Solidarity.”

Cammack was elected in Nov. 2020 as the representative for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, and is the youngest Republican woman in Congress. She replaced retiring Congressman Ted Yoho, for whom she previously served as deputy chief of staff.

