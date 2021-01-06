Wednesday, January 6th | 22 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Florida Congresswoman Will Plant Israeli Flag Outside Office in Message to Israel Critic Tlaib

South Korea Delegation Heads to Iran to Seek Release of Seized Tanker: Yonhap

Oil Extends Gains After Surprise Saudi Output Cut

Israel to Tighten COVID-19 Lockdown in ‘Final Effort’ Amid Vaccine Rollout

Iran Vows ‘Decisive Response’ to Any Israeli Move Against It

Building Bridges: 2020 a Successful Year for Israel-Europe Relations

Attacks on Israeli Medical Institutions Up 25 Percent, Says Israeli Cyber Security Firm

Former Deputy IDF Chief Dan Harel Enters Political Arena

Jewish Home Party Chair Rafi Peretz to Retire From Israeli Politics

Democrats Win One Georgia Runoff and Lead in Second, Moving Closer to US Senate Control

January 6, 2021 11:06 am
0

Jewish Home Party Chair Rafi Peretz to Retire From Israeli Politics

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Rafi Peretz arrives to attend the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem June 24, 2019. Photo: Menahem Kahana/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo.

JNS.org – Habayit Hayehudi (the Jewish Home) Party Chair and Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rafi Peretz announced on  Tuesday that he will be stepping down and retiring from Israeli politics.

Peretz said that he would not lead the party in the upcoming Knesset elections, slated for March 23, or run in the party’s primaries, but noted that he was not ruling out a future political comeback.

“This is the time to let new forces break out and lead, and I will make every effort to make sure we succeed,” he said, adding that he will continue to serve in his position until the elections.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.